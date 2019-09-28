Met Éireann extends weather rain warning to several Leinster counties

Met Éireann has extended its rain warning to Laois, Dublin, Kildare and other Leinster counties and advised that flooding is possible.

The forecaster widened the Status Yellow rainfall warning to all of Munster as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

The warning, which was extended on Saturday morning, says there will be heavy rain at times with amounts of 25 to 35 mm possible and a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is valid from 5pm on Saturday evening September 28 to 7am Sunday morning, September 29. More details below tweets.

Weather Alert for Rainfall.

Level Yellow



For Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly



September 28, 2019

A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 28, 2019

Met Éireann forecast issued at 10.17 am on its website.

TODAY - SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER

A mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells this morning with scattered showers. This afternoon heavy rain will move into the southwest and will spread northwards over Munster, Leinster and Connacht this evening, bringing a risk of some localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will back easterly and freshen with the arrival of the rain.

TONIGHT

The rain will continue to spread up over Ulster early tonight and will continue heavy over parts of Munster and Leinster. Later in the night the rain will become lighter and will clear from the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 29TH SEPTEMBER

Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy with some rain and drizzle. Brighter, sunnier weather will extend from the west to all areas in the afternoon. Some scatter showers will develop also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

On Monday rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards across the country through the day, reaching northern areas towards evening. It will be persistent and heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh easterly winds. On Monday night, the rain will give way to heavy or prolonged showers. These will mostly clear overnight.

Apart from some early showers in the east, Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees with light northerly breezes. It will be warmest in the south.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light breezes.

The rest of next week looks unsettled with rain, showers and strong winds at times.