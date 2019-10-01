Hurricane Lorenzo latest from National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Lorenzo
Hurricane Lorenzo is moving faster towards the northeast and is growing in size with winds near 100 miles per hour.
That is the lastest information issued on Tuesday morning, October 1 by the National Hurricane Center in the United States which has been tracking the storm since last week.
The forecaster, which is working with the Met Office in the UK and Met Éireann, provided updates on the course of the storm in tweets and charts.
Hurricane #Lorenzo Advisory 36: Lorenzo Has Winds Near 100 Mph. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 1, 2019
Hurricane #Lorenzo Advisory 35: Lorenzo Moving Faster Toward the Northeast and Growing in Size. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 1, 2019
