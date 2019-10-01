Hurricane Lorenzo spectacular satellite photos reveal the scale of storm

Satellite pictures of Hurricane Lorenzo taken by NASA and other agencies and others are helping Met Éireann and other weather forecasters track and measure its impact.

NASA says visible imagery from its satellites help forecasters understand if a storm is organizing or weakening. It says the shape of a tropical cyclone provides forecasters with an idea of its organization and strength. The more circular a storm appears, the stronger it can be.

A NASA blog on Lorenzo said it is a very large tropical cyclone. It said the National Hurricane Center noted that hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the centre and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles (555 km).

Met Éireann says the latest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) Image Viewer, operated by the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the most recent track of Hurricane Lorenzo in the North Atlantic ocean.