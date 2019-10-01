Met Éireann's update latest forecast on Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Éireann says Hurricane Lorenzo is set to change into a tropical storm that looks set to track over Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news on Tuesday, October 1, Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon delivered the latest on the storm.

She said the hurricane would transition as it moves over colder water in the Atlantic.

"It does look as if the storm will move up over the northwest of Ireland and then take an eastward track," she said.

She warned that this would bring high seas, severe winds and heavy rain on Thursday evening, night and Friday morning. She said it would clear from Friday morning gradually.

The forecaster said Met Éireann would issue weather warnings on Wednesday morning.

Reminder that you can get Weather Warning Push Notifications from the Updated Met Éireann App.#Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/ggF4kQRQnn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 1, 2019

The public is urged to stay tuned to the weather forecast.