Met Éireann wind and rain weather warnings for Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Éireann has issued Storm Lorenzo national weather warnings ahead of 130kmph wind gusts and heavy rain.

The forecaster issued a Status Orange for the west of Ireland while Status Yellow wind and rain warnings that cover the entire country.

A Status Orange wind warning will apply to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. The warning is for southwesterly winds veering westerly. Mean speeds are expected to reach 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

This warning also says storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

The Orange warning is valid from 6pm on Thursday evening, October 3 to 3am in the morning on Friday, October 4.

A Status Yellow wind warning covers all of Ireland.

The warning is for southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly reaching mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in what Met Éireann says will lead to some disruptive impacts.

The warning is valid from 9am on Thursday morning, October 3 to 6am on Friday morning, October 4.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Ireland has also been issued.

Met Éireann is warning of spells of heavy rain resulting in some flooding. In excess of 50mm is expected to fall in parts of the west and northwest.

The rain warning is valid from 9am on Thursday morning, October 3 to 9am on Friday morning October 4.

A Weather Advisory will be in force for Lorenzo from just after noon on Thursday, October 3 to noon on Friday, October 4.

Met Éireann's website weather forecast issued on its website at 5.09am on Wednesday morning.

Headline: There is a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday. There will be very high seas on Atlantic coasts and severe winds in some areas.

Thursday night: The centre of Storm Lorenzo will move east to southeastwards over Ireland on Thursday night with the strongest winds situated to the south of the storm centre. It will become very windy or stormy in Atlantic coastal counties overnight as winds veer westerly in direction. The swathe of strong winds will then transfer eastwards across the country during the night with the risk of inland gales across parts of Connacht and Munster. Squally bands of rain will accompany the strong winds with isolated thunderstorms possible, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Friday: Strong winds and squally rain associated with Storm Lorenzo will clear during the course of Friday morning with some sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. It looks set to be dry at first on Friday night but outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest later. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast winds.