Met Eireann updates Storm Lorenzo weather warnings
Met Eireann updated its weather warnings for Storm Lorenzo.
It issued the following early Thursday.
Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick
Update
Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 60 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 120km/h, higher in coastal regions.
Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.
Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 18:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 03:00
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland
Update
Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts 90 to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.
Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 09:00 to Thursday 03 October 2019 18:00
Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal
Spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.
Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 09:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 06:00
MARINE WARNINGS
Status Orange - Gale Warning
Southeast gales developing this morning on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea, with strong gales in the west. Winds veering southwest in the afternoon and reaching storm force 10 at times in the west later.
Issued: Thursday 03 October 2019 05:00
