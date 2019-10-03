Quick household checklist of things to do in stormy weather
Storm weather checklist
- Monitor Met Éireann forecasts for your area, as well as your local authority website
- Keep your Eircode to hand
- Have your ESB Meter Point Reference Number if there is a power cut
- Know where to switch off electricity, gas and water
- Be aware of hazardous driving conditions check vehicle tyres and turn lights on
- Avoid driving in floods
- Be vigilant near bridges and rivers
- Be careful of live electricity wires near fallen trees
- Extra caution needed at coasts, rivers and lakes
- Charge phones, power banks, and check batteries in torches
- Don't use candles
- Check for any loose roof tiles
- Secure or store loose items in gardens
- Clear gutter and drain debris
- Check on neighbours or family
