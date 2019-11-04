WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann rainfall warning ongoing

Met Eireann has issued a Rainfall weather warning for today Monday that continues until late tonight.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for five counties on the east coast. Though Laois is not on the list, heavy rain has fallen all morning across the county with heavy showers to continue to hit Laois from the east.

The Status Yellow - Rainfall warning is for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, predicting spells of heavy rain with a risk of spot flooding.

It is valid today Monday 04 November from 8am until 9pm tonight.

Met Eireann say that outbreaks of rain will persist in eastern coastal counties tonight, with drier clearer conditions prevailing elsewhere. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate northerly winds which will continue fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.

Tomorrow Tuesday November 5 will see any lingering rain soon clearing in the morning, to leave a dry but mostly cloudy day. Top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Fresh and gusty northerly winds will gradually ease as the day goes on.

The week is set to continue wet and cold.

On Tuesday night it will be dry in most places, with just isolated showers affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic overnight, with patchy rain and drizzle arriving in the west by dawn. Lows of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the east where the clear spells will persist longest, with some frost.

Wednesday will start dry start in the east, but outbreaks of rain in the west will gradually extend eastwards over the country through the course of the day with some heavy and possibly thundery falls. Maximum temperatures will range just 6 to 9 degrees generally, but 10 or 11 degrees in southern and southwestern coastal counties.

Showery outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night, with mist or fog patches in the midlands and north. Lows of 0 to 4 degrees.

Thursday brings showers or longer spells of rain with hail possible. Drier and brighter intervals at times also. Top temperatures just 6 to 9 degrees and it will feel cold in the mostly moderate northerly winds. Turning frosty on Thursday night as showers become isolated under clearing skies. Moderate northerly winds, strong and gusty near Irish Sea Coasts at first, will decrease light in most places overnight.