WEATHER: Met Eireann Yellow Rainfall Warning with risk of floods

Met Éireann has a Yellow Rainfall warning in place for five counties.

The warning is for countie Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The national forecaster predicts "spells of heavy rain at times. Some spot flooding is possible."

It is valid from last night Wednesday 06 November 2019 6pm until tonight Thursday 07 November at 9pm.

Today Thursday right across Leinster, it will be rain all the way.

"A blustery and rather wet day with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Heavy downpours will lead to spot flooding. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty north or northeast winds."

Temperatures will dip below freezing tonight.

"Showery and breezy for a time overnight with the risk of further localised flooding. However, the showers will clear during the night and the strong northeast breeze will ease. Areas of fog and frost will form by dawn. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees."

Tomorrow Friday November 8 is a cold start.

"Any frost and fog clearing to leave a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light or moderate northwest breezes." Met Eireann has predicted.