Met Éireann's cold wintry weather forecast for the weekend

Met Éireann's forecast for the weekend features cold weather with some bands of rain sometimes wintry crossing the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann says Friday night will begin dry and cold, with clear spells in the east and north allowing a touch of frost. A few mist and fog patches developing also.

It says cloud will continue to build from the west with rain soon developing and spreading to all areas overnight, turning heavy at times. Some of the rain turning wintry on hills in the north. Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to +3 degrees with the risk of icy patches early in the night ahead of the rain. Winds will be light to moderate south to southeast winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty on coasts ahead of the rain. More below tweets.

Here is the hourly rainfall forecast for this weekend.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days is available here.

Saturday is set to be cloudy and wet in the east and north in the morning. Heavy rain along eastern and southeastern coasts will lead to localised spot flooding. Elsewhere showers or showery rain some heavy with a risk of hail and an isolated thundery burst possible mainly in the west.

Through the afternoon brighter conditions will develop in most areas with a few showers still about, but staying wet in northeast Ulster with further spells of heavy rain. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Moderate southeasterly winds will gradually veer northwesterly and winds will be fresh to strong and gusty along coasts.

Showers will dry out on Saturday night and it will become becoming mostly dry under clearing skies. Temperatures will drop below zero ranging from -1 to +3°C as winds ease. Some frost will form where skies clear.

Most places will be dry on Sunday. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and early afternoon. Cloud will increase from the west during the day with rain arriving on Atlantic coasts by evening. Max temperatures 7 to 10°C, but 11 or 12 degrees in the coastal fringes of the south and west. Southeasterly winds will freshen through the day, becoming strong and gusty near Atlantic coasts by evening. Rain will spread to all areas on Sunday night, with winds veering northwesterly as the rain clears eastwards overnight. Min temps of 3 or 4°C.

It is expected to remain cool and changeable into next week with rain or showers on most days.