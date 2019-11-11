Chance of snow? Wintry weather forecast from Met Éireann

Britain is getting snow this week and Met Éireann is forecasting that wintry weather is on the way for Ireland.

The national outlook from the forecaster is for cold and unsettled weather with rain or showers for the coming days with some dry sunny periods expected towards the end of the week.

The is expecting a cold week with hail and sleet as well as freezing nights. Wednesday night into Thursday looking most likely to bring the coldest wintry weather.

"Outbreaks of rain and sleet will continue overnight across much of the country with a risk of some wintry falls on higher ground (on Wednesday night). Cold with widespread frost and lows of -1 to 2 degrees. Breezy with moderate to fresh northerly breezes," says the forecast on Met Éireann's website.

Met Éireann weather forecast issued by Met Éireann forecast at 11 November 2019 2.07pm.

TODAY - MONDAY 11TH NOVEMBER

Cold and blustery today with sunshine and showers, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with the best of the sunshine in the east. Top temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, but strong and gusty west to northwest winds will make it feel quite chilly.

TONIGHT

Continuing cold and blustery tonight with occasional showers, most frequent across the north and west. The showers possibly merging to longer spells of rain in parts of Ulster for a time. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. West to northwest winds will be generally moderate, but fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 12TH NOVEMBER

Showery again tomorrow, Tuesday especially across the north and west of the country with a slight risk of hail early in the day. The showers may merge to a longer spell of rain in the north for a time. The best of the dry and sunny intervals will be in the south and east. Strong west to northwest winds will ease through the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold and mainly clear at first with some showers affect northwestern and eastern coasts. Cloud will increase from the west bringing patchy rain along Atlantic coasts towards dawn. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: A dry and bright start in the east of the country but rain will spread across the country from the west through the afternoon. The rain will be heavy and persistent and may turn to sleet in places, especially over high ground. The rain will clear to showers in the west later in the day, with a risk of hail and thunder there. Cold with highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees. Westerly winds will be mostly moderate but fresh to strong along south and southwestern coasts.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain and sleet will continue overnight across much of the country with a risk of some wintry falls on higher ground. Cold with widespread frost and lows of -1 to 2 degrees. Breezy with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Further windy conditions with outbreaks of rain or sleet in the east, but clearer drier weather will follow from the west later as northerly winds ease. Scattered showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The showers will ease overnight and it will be cold and clear with widespread frost. Lows of -1 to +2 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cool crisp day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. A sharp frost will develop on Friday night with overnight lows of -2 to +1 degrees. Slack winds will allow patches of mist and fog to form

WEEKEND: Current indications suggest a dry start on Saturday but rain or sleet spreading eastwards through the day. Sunday looks like a drier and brighter day.