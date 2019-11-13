Met Éireann rain, sleet, snow weather warning

Met Éireann rainfall and sleet weather warning for Midlands

Laois is among seven counties to be placed under a Met Éireann Status Yellow rainfall warning which is also forecasting snow.

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary are covered by the alert this Wednesday, November 13.

"A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 2pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday.