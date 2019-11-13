Met Éireann rain, sleet, snow weather warning

Laois is among seven counties to be placed under a Met Éireann Status Yellow rainfall warning which is also forecasting snow.

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary are covered by the alert this Wednesday, November 13.

"A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 2pm on Wednesday until 2am on Thursday. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Met Éireann weather forecast ussued at 8.34am on November 13

TODAY - WEDNESDAY 13TH NOVEMBER

A few dry spells in the northeast but generally cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder on Wednesday. Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Some of the rain will turn to sleet and snow in parts of Munster, Leinster and Connacht, mainly later this afternoon and evening. Brisk northwest winds will develop in the southwest later today, but winds will be lighter and more variable elsewhere.

The wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear southwards tonight. Cold clear spells will develop, with frost and some icy patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to plus 3 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds developing over land will be fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.

TOMORROW - THURSDAY 14TH NOVEMBER

Tomorrow Thursday will be a cold, dry and sunny day for most places, however showers will affect coastal parts of both Leinster and Connacht and also west Ulster, where there is a risk of hail. Maximum temperatures will range 5 to 8 degrees, but it will feel chillier in the brisk northerly winds, which will be strong and gusty near coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Mixed, with colder than normal temperatures.

Thursday night: Most places will be dry, however, showers will persist about north Connacht and west Ulster, and along the east Leinster coast. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius with frost forming. Moderate north to northwest winds, still fresh to strong and gusty near coasts, will fall light to moderate inland by dawn.

Friday: A sunny day for most, after a cold, crisp start, however, cloudy periods with the risk of showers near the east coast. Maximum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest winds, gusty near the east coast. Clear spells and light northerly or variable breezes will allow temperatures to fall to between 1 and minus 3 degrees on Friday night with a sharp ground frost inland and the risk of icy patches. A few patches of mist may also form.

Saturday: A cloudier day overall, although a few brighter intervals could occur early on in the east. After a dry start countrywide, patchy rain and drizzle will arrive on Atlantic coasts from around late morning. The rain will extend only slowly eastwards to affect parts of Connacht and west Munster by evening, and it will be mostly light and patchy in nature. It looks as though it will stay dry further east until after dark. Cold, with highs of just 4 to 8 degrees, in mainly light and variable breezes. Mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle extending eastwards over the country on Saturday night. Northerly winds will become strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts, but winds will be light northerly or variable elsewhere. Cold, with lows of 0 to 4 degrees, with frost forming in places.

Sunday: Current indications suggest cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle will gradually give way to drier and brighter intervals as the day goes on. However, it does look like patchy rain or showers will persist in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Top temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light or moderate northerly winds, fresh to strong near coasts. Mainly dry with clear spells on Sunday night with frost forming.

Early next week: Monday looks mainly fine and dry at this stage with good sunshine after a cold, crisp start.