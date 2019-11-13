Commuters out of Dublin warned about snow on busy roads in Laois and Kildare

Motorists have been warned about snow on busy commuting roads out of Dublin with snow hitting Kildare and Laois and Met Éireann warning of hazardous icy conditions following overnight after the snow stops.

AA Roadwatch has warned that that snow is affecting parts of the Dublin, Cork Limerick motorway on Wednesday evening, November 13.

It says the M7 between J15 Ballybrittas in Co Laois and J14 Monastrevin in Kildare is affected.

Sleet and snow affecting parts of Leinster at the moment, particularly this area of Kildare, Carlow, Laois and west Wicklow. Extreme caution advised. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/aJD8dj82P4 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 13, 2019

There are also reports of spot flooding near the M7/M7 merge near Naas in Co Kildare.

Motorists are advised to slow down and allow space between the vehicle in front.

The Road Safety Authority has also warned people about driving conditions and issued advice on how to drive safely in snow.

⚠️ Yellow



Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly, Tipperary



️ A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today.



Wednesday 13 November 2019 2pm - Thursday 14 November 2019 2am pic.twitter.com/x9yU16iy9i — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) November 13, 2019

We have proper sticking snow here in Laois! #sneachta pic.twitter.com/BZ1MWQHj1Q — rorymcevoy (@rorymcevoy) November 13, 2019

Temperatures are to drop below freezing tonight causing accumulations of snow and sleet to freeze in places says Met Éireann.



Cloudy,outbreaks of rain.Hail & sleet over much of Leinster & E Munster - especially inland & on higher ground where snow accumulations will occur.Fresh NW winds in the SW.Clear cold conditions will extend from the N overnight, frost & hazardous icy conditions.Lows -2 to +3C. pic.twitter.com/i3562yTvd1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 13, 2019

A Status Yellow warning remains in place until 2am on Thursday morning. The forecaster expects the snow and rain to clear overnight and early tomorrow but says it it will be a very cold night.