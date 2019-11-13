Commuters out of Dublin warned about snow on busy roads in Laois and Kildare

Leinster Express Reporter

Snow in Laois at the Kilminchy roundabout, Portlaoise in early December 2018.

Motorists have been warned about snow on busy commuting roads out of Dublin with snow hitting Kildare and Laois and Met Éireann warning of hazardous icy conditions following overnight after the snow stops.

AA Roadwatch has warned that that snow is affecting parts of the Dublin, Cork Limerick motorway on Wednesday evening, November 13.

It says the M7 between J15 Ballybrittas in Co Laois and J14 Monastrevin in Kildare is affected.

There are also reports of spot flooding near the M7/M7 merge near Naas in Co Kildare.

Motorists are advised to slow down and allow space between the vehicle in front.

The Road Safety Authority has also warned people about driving conditions and issued advice on how to drive safely in snow.

Temperatures are to drop below freezing tonight causing accumulations of snow and sleet to freeze in places says Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow warning remains in place until 2am on Thursday morning. The forecaster expects the snow and rain to clear overnight and early tomorrow but says it it will be a very cold night.