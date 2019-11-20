Met Éireann issues high level Status Orange weather warning

Met Éireann has upgraded weather warnings in advance of intense rain over Ireland.

Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for counties in Leinster and Munster.

The higher level Status Orange alert applies to Tipperary and Waterford. Met Éirean warns of heavy rain will cause spot flooding. Accumulations are set to exceed 50mm in some parts.

The warning is valid from 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon, November 20 to 6 pm on Thursday evening, November 21.

A Status Yellow - rain warning is in place for Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork. Met Éirean is forecasting spells of rain with spot flooding likely.

The warning is valid from 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon November 20 to 6 pm on Thursday, November 21. More below tweet.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain today, heaviest in parts of Munster and south and east Leinster with spot flooding. Top temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, increasing strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster later. pic.twitter.com/boIdUSopUl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 20, 2019

A Status Yellow rain warning had been issued on Tuesday for Wednesday and Thursday but the national forecaster upgraded and altered these warnings on Wednesday morning.

In its national weather forecast for both days, Met Éireann says Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain today, heaviest in parts of Munster and south and east Leinster with spot flooding. It says highest temperatures will be between 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, becoming strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster.

Further rain overnight will be heaviest over east Munster and south Leinster with a continued risk of spot flooding. It will also be windy with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

The forecaster says Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, with some heavy and prolonged falls across the south and east. Southeast winds will moderate through the day veering easterly later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. It will be generally cloudy on Thursday night. The rain will become patchier and mainly affect northern and eastern areas. Winds will ease with overnight lows of 2 to 6 degrees. More below tweet.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/BRuAWvgmgP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 20, 2019

NATIONAL OUTLOOK from Met Éireann issued at 9.20 am on November 20.

Headline: Continuing unsettled through the end of the week and weekend with some heavy rain at times.

Friday: Some areas will have good dry spells on Friday with bright spells in the west. But showers or showery rain will occur, especially in the east where it could turn quite heavy towards the evening. Winds will be generally light easterly with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Friday Night: Outbreaks of rain continuing overnight of Friday, turning heavy and persistent in parts of the east and south. Overnight lows of 0 to +6 degrees with some frost possible in the southwest under any clear spells.

Saturday: Further scattered outbreaks of rain on Saturday although it will tend to become patchier towards evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

Saturday Night: Becoming mainly dry and on Saturday night with some clear spells in the southwest and a risk of frost and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees in light winds. Cloud will increase from the southwest overnight.

Sunday: Current indications for Sunday are for a dry start but thicken cloud with bring outbreaks of rain into the south in the morning, with that rain spreading countrywide through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate cyclonic variable winds.