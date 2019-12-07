Latest forecast on Storm Atiyah - Met Éireann urges people to stay safe

Met Éireann has warned the public to stay safe because Storm Atiyah is set to bring storm force winds to all of Ireland.

In his Met Éireann forecast after the RTÉ news on Saturday, meteorologist Gerry Murphy gave the latest on what to expect from the storm which has given rise to Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings.

The Orange wind warning applies to counties on the west coast with stormy, severe damaging gusts expected. However, Mr Murphy cautioned people in the rest of the country that a Status Yellow wind warning will mean very strong gusts of up to 110 kms per hour.

He said Storm Atiyah began to move in on Saturday night but the worst of the weather would be seen through Sunday and into Monday.

"We are going to see very stormy, extremely tight gradient strong winds on on west and south coasts tomorrow afternoon extending to all parts during the evening and then gradually clearing on Monday," he said. More below tweet.

Gale force westerly winds with Storm Atiyah tomorrow with potentially severe and damaging gusts, with strong gale to storm force winds along western and south coasts. Frequent blustery showers too. pic.twitter.com/zHtwfsXEIe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2019

The meteorologist said gale force winds would impact the west by noon but these would increase to storm force by evening.

"The strongest peak winds will be over Munster and Connacht as we go through the afternoon and the early evening and then extending over Ulster and Leinster through the evening and night," he said.

He said seas and waves would be high with showers frequent. He urged people to be aware of the weather. He urged the public to be careful in all activities.

"The main news is on its way so do take account of all warnings and stay safe," he said.

Mr Murphy urged the public to stay in touch with weather forecasts on www.met.ie

LATEST NATIONAL WARNINGS

Status: Orange Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick

Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

Valid: Sunday 08 December 2019 13:00 to Monday 09 December 2019 06:00

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland

West to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in places this evening, tonight and Sunday.

Valid: Saturday 07 December 2019 19:00 to Sunday 08 December 2019 13:00

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Donegal

Rainfall accumulations of 30 to 40mm expected during the period.

Valid: Saturday 07 December 2019 18:00 to Sunday 08 December 2019 18:00

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford

Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

Valid: Sunday 08 December 2019 13:00 to Monday 09 December 2019 06:00

MARINE WARNINGS

Status Orange - Gale Warning

1. Southwest to west winds will reach Gale Force later today on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

2. Westerly winds will increase to Strong Gale Force 9 on Sunday morning on coastal waters from Dungarvan to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

3. Westerly winds will further increase to Storm Force 10 later Sunday afternoon on coastal waters from Roches Point to Loop Head to Erris Head