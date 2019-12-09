Met Éireann warns more windy weather could damage Storm Atiyah weakened trees

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory that cautioned about the risk posed by trees and structures weakened by Storm Atiyah.

The forecaster says Tuesday, December 10 will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country.

"Generally, winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees, already weakened from the effects of Storm Atiyah, is possible," said Met Éireann.

The forecaster said rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.

The advisory is valid from 4am to 4pm on Tuesday, December 10.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for gales on coasts.