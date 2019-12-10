Met Éireann Status Yellow weather warning issued ahead of very unsettled week of weather

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather alert for Tuesday issuing a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country.

The forecaster warns of strong and gusty southwest winds to veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts; heavy squally spells of rain continuing too.

Motorists are advised to take care especially on rural roads as trees and structures that may have been weakened by Storm Atiyah at the weekend could suffer further damage and fall.

Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties.

The warning is valid until 4pm on Tuesday.

The weather outlook is for very unsettled for the remainder of the week. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEETS

Very windy today with squally falls of rain, and the risk of hail and thunder. Strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly, with some damaging gusts possible. Mild for a time, with highs of 11 to 13 degrees, but turning colder later. pic.twitter.com/u4ALUjOLbW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2019

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days:https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here:https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/3M5x11OCbe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2019

Wind Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Countrywide

Valid: 7am to 4pm today



For info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/dx2nmCXhlQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2019

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 10.07am onDecember 10 on the Met Éireann website.

TODAY - TUESDAY 10TH DECEMBER