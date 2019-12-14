Met Eireann issues weather warning for all Ireland with snow on horizon

Cold and blustery with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Cloudier conditions with some patchy rain and sleet soon into the Southwest and will move Northwards over the country this afternoon and evening turning to snow in parts, especially on high ground. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds will be strong near coasts, with gales for a time near the North coast. Max temperatures 3 to 7 degrees.

TONIGHT

Cold tonight with further wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow an ongoing risk of thunder. Wintry showers gradually becoming confined to the Northwest as the night goes on with good clear spells developing. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost and icy patches forming and some freezing fog as winds ease overland.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 15TH DECEMBER

Sunday will be cold with sunny spells. Wintry showers in the Northwest of Ulster will die out through the morning. Further wintry showers will develop in Munster, Connacht and South Leinster during the day becoming more widespread in the evening with some hail, sleet and snow especially for high ground, and the ongoing risk of thunder. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 2 to 4 degrees inland over the northern half of the country, but 5 to 8 degrees further south and near coasts. Light to moderate southerly winds will increase strong around Southern coasts.

Sunday night: Showers will continue on Sunday night, with a few wintry falls, mainly in Ulster. Long clear spells will also occur. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius with a widespread frost and icy patches. Light or moderate southwest winds will be strong and gusty at times near some coasts.



Monday: A cold, crisp and frosty start to Monday with some icy patches. Many places will have a dry and bright day with sunny spells, with showers largely confined to western and northern coasts. Afternoon maximums will be around 4 or 5 degrees Celsius, but up to 6 or 7 degrees at the coasts. Wind will be mainly light to moderate southwest. Mainly dry and clear on Monday night apart from coastal showers in the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius in a mainly light southwest or variable breeze will produce a widespread sharp ground frost with icy patches.



Tuesday: Tuesday is shaping up to be another mainly dry and bright day with crisp winter sunshine, after a cold and frosty start with icy patches. Afternoon highs will range 3 to 6 degrees, but up at 7 or 8 at the coasts in mainly light southwest or variable breezes. Tuesday night will start out cold and clear with temperatures dropping to between -3 to +1 degrees Celsius early on with frost forming. Cloud will, however, increase later in the night, and temperatures will recover towards morning. Winds will back to the southeast and freshen overnight.



Wednesday: Current indications suggest an increasingly wet and windy day with rain developing in parts of the southwest during the morning, and becoming widespread during the afternoon accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. There is a signal for heavier bursts in southern parts of the country. Afternoon temperatures look likely to range 4 to 8 degrees north to south, but temperatures will rise to between 8 and 11 degrees after dark. The rain will transition to clear spells and showers on Wednesday night. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, with southeasterly winds gradually moderating.



Thursday and Friday: Temperatures trending milder than earlier in the week in a mostly southerly airflow with rain at times.