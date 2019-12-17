Met Éireann issues weather warning as new wave of stormy weather approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for counties in Leinster and Munster as the fringes of a storm is set to impact Ireland.

The forecaster has issued a Satus Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

The alert says that heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.

The warning is valid from 4am to 7pm on Wednesday, December 18.

Met Éireann has not declared a storm weather situation but Portuguese forecasters have issued warnings about a weather system called Storm Elsa.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday that covers Northern Ireland. The warning states that strong winds are likely to bring some disruption to western areas of the UK

MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/b4ntsqvn9s — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2019

The national forecast issued at 9.06 am on December 17.

TODAY - TUESDAY 17TH DECEMBER

Frost, ice and fog patches will gradually clear this morning to leave a predominantly dry day with bright spells and just well-scattered showers. Rather cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light west or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold and mostly dry early tonight with areas of fog and a patchy frost. Frost and fog will clear from southern counties later in the night as southeasterly winds strengthen and rain moves in to affect south Munster. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees but turning less cold in the south later in the night.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 18TH DECEMBER

Wet and windy on Wednesday with any frost clearing quickly. Rain affecting Munster early in the day will extend nationwide during the morning. The rain will turn heavy and persistent across southern and eastern counties with the risk of localised flooding. Strong and gusty southeast winds with gales developing at the coast. Less cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outlook: Continuing changeable with rain or showers at times but good dry periods too.

Wednesday night will start wet in most places but the rain will quickly clear northwards, with just the odd coastal shower overnight. Southerly winds will drop off light to moderate with a few patches of mist and fog forming. Overnight lows of 5 to 7 degrees.

A lot of dry weather on Thursday with the best of the sunshine in west and north of the country. Cloudier in southern and eastern areas with some light patchy rain through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in light southeasterly breezes.

Current indications are for a dry night on Thursday. Winds will be light with patches of mist and fog. Turning cold with temperatures dropping back to between 1 and 5 degrees, with some ground frost.

At the moment Friday looks set to be dry for a lot of the country with showers affecting coastal areas. Bright spells look set to be limited with a lot of low cloud around and some mist and fog lingering into the afternoon. Cold with afternoon highs of 6 or 7 degrees.

Mainly dry and cold overnight on Friday with temperatures ranging from between 1 to 4 degrees with some frost in places.

The outlook for next weekend is for continued unsettled conditions and cold with daytime highs of 4 to 7 degrees.