Will we have a white Christmas? All things snow on Met Éireann's festive podcast

Leinster Express Reporter

Snow covered park in Portlaoise during Storm Emma

In the Christmas edition of the Met Éireann Podcast, meteorologists discuss all things snow especially at Christmas.

They also explore the different weather conditions that can lead to snowfall including sudden stratospheric warming, and why it can be so tricky to forecast snow in Ireland.