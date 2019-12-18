Met Éireann issues Status Orange warning and acknowledges Storm Elsa will impact

Met Éireann has upgraded its warning about stormy weather and acknowledged that Storm Elsa will now have an impact on Ireland.

The forecaster has upgraded a Status Yellow warning to Status Orange for wind in Cork. The nationwide yellow warning remains in place as Storm Elsa approaches Ireland.

In their latest forecast, Met Éireann said: "A small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening. Strong southerly winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up 120km/h for a short time."

The Status Orange warning in Cork is valid from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

The nationwide Status Yellow wind warning states that southeast winds will gust at 90-110km/h on Wednesday. "Winds will peak this evening and tonight. Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas," Met Éireann said.

That warning is valid until 3am on Thursday.

A further Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. 40mm of rain could fall before 7pm on Wednesday when the warning ends.