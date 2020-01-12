WATCH Met Éireann tweets satellite footage showing big scale Storm Brendan

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Satellite image reveals scale of Storm Brendan to the southwest of Ireland

Met Éireann has tweeted spectacular satellite footage which reveals the extent of Storm Brendan as it forms in the Atlantic and heads towards Ireland.

In the tweets the forecaster urges people to heed warnings about the storms potentially life-threatening impact. Images on its website also show the scale of the storm as seen from space.

