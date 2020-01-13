Storm Brendan: Laois fire service clearing multiple trees blown down

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service is out in force dealing with multiple incidents of trees down in the county.

"We are out dealing with trees down in a several locations throughout the county," Chief Fire Officer Declan Power has confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Fire fighters from five different stations are working to clear the trees.

"Currently Portlaoise, Stradbally, Abbeyleix, Durrow and Mountmellick units are out dealing with trees down." CFO Power said this Monday lunchtime January 13.

The country remains under a Status Orange weather alert for wind until 3pm.

Earlier today the service urged caution to Laois people venturing out in the storm.