UPDATED: Storm Brendan power outage in Laois affecting nearly 400 customers

Storm Brendan has caused a major power outage in south Laois.

ESB Networks has reported a power outage in Cullahill.

Some 378 customers are without power after it was cut at 1.09pm today Monday January 13 as Storm Brendan raged across the county.

"Laois is relatively unscathed at the moment but that may change as the Storm continues to track across the country. Just one outage near Cullohill impacting on almost 400 customers. Restore times will be updated as crews assess the damage and make the repairs," a spokesperson has told the Leinster Express.

Power is also out at Pallas in Ballyfin, affecting another 16 homes.

