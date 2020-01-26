Met Éireann issues snow ice weather warning as cold snap looms

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather advice for the cold snap by issuing a snow ice weather warning for some parts of the country.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal after issue a weather advisory on Saturday evening for cold weather through to Tuesday across the country.

It says Sunday night and Monday morning will see wintry showers bringing some accumulations of snow, especially on high ground.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Sunday, January 26 to 11am to Monday, January 27.

The warning was issued at 10am on Sunday morning.

Weather forecast issued by Met Éireann at noon on Sunday said wintry showers would be experienced in all areas early tonigh. It says these would be confined mainly to Ulster, Connacht and west Munster later in the night.

It said some will fall as snow, especially on high ground, but also at lower levels in parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 to +2 degrees with frost and ice in sheltered areas.

Monday will be cold and blustery with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Again there will be some of snow in the morning, especially on hills and mountains. Hail and thunder is also on the cards. Met Éireann expects the east will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds.

The weather outlook overview is for cold and wintry on Tuesday but it will be milder from Wednesday, though staying unsettled especially in the west and north.

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Connacht, Cavan and Donegal pic.twitter.com/cP6Qh0zZIB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2020

Weather Advisory for Ireland

Cold & wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. Showers of hail, sleet & snow will occur in places. Snow showers most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground.



Valid: 18:00 Sunday 26/01/2020 to 15:00 Tuesday 28/01/2020 pic.twitter.com/RydHYxzNsT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2020

Weather Advisory for Ireland

Cold & wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening. Showers of hail, sleet & snow will occur in places. Snow showers most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground.



Valid: 18:00 Sunday 26/01/2020 to 15:00 Tuesday 28/01/2020 pic.twitter.com/RydHYxzNsT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2020

The forecast issued on January 26 at 11:58am is as follows.

TODAY - SUNDAY 26TH JANUARY

Cold this afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the west and north. Some will be wintry, especially on hills. Highest of 3 to 7 degrees with fresh westerly breezes. This evening, a more organised band of wintry showers will spread eastwards with hail and thunder and some snow possible, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

TONIGHT

Wintry showers in all areas early tonight, but becoming confined mainly to Ulster, Connacht and west Munster later in the night. Some will fall as snow, especially on high ground, but also at lower levels in parts of Ulster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and ice in sheltered areas and moderate to fresh southwest winds

TOMORROW - MONDAY 27TH JANUARY

Monday will be cold and blustery with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster with some of snow in the morning, especially on hills and mountains. There'll be a risk of hail and thunder. The east will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Cold and wintry at first. Milder from Wednesday, but staying unsettled especially in the west and north.

Monday night:

Very cold on Monday night, with clear spells and a widespread sharp frost. Blustery wintry showers continuing, with falls of hail, sleet and snow. Showers most frequent in the west, with lying snow possible. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, with gales possible near the north coast.

Tuesday:

Cold and blustery, with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly in western areas. Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and hail, with some snow on high ground. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Tuesday night:

Clear spells and scattered showers at first on Tuesday night, but becoming more isolated as the night goes on. Some showers will be wintry, mainly on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Wednesday:

Turning less cold on Wednesday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Generally dry, with some scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly in western and northern areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.

Wednesday night:

Dry in most areas on Wednesday night, but rain will possibly affect south and southeast coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest winds, fresh along northwest coasts.

Thursday:

Thursday is looking mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly in the northwest. Continuing mild, with highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds, fresher along northwest coasts.

Thursday night:

Dry for much of the night, but rain is expected to move into Atlantic counties by morning, possibly heavy at times. Light to moderate westerly winds backing southerly and freshening along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.