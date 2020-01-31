Forecaster warns of stormy conditions with potentially damaging winds next week

A forecaster is warning that a deep area of low pressure may form in the Atlantic and push past the North of Ireland and Scotland next week.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, the ECMWF model and the GFS model are both showing this low pressure area but the ECMWF has the system closer to Ireland brining stormy conditions. SEE FULL POST BELOW

In a post, Weather Alerts Ireland states, "The ECMWF is showing very strong to damaging winds and dangerous sea conditions for next Sunday, February 9. Winds on this model are showing upwards of 130km/h in coastal counties and over 140km/h in exposed parts. The model is showing over 120 km/h inland also."

The forecaster adds that while this is still way too far away to predict it will be interesting to see if it forms.