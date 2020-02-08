Met Éireann's latest update on Storm Ciara includes 'severe winds'

Weather forecasters are still uncertain about the exact track of Storm Ciara but they are unanimous it will bring stormy winds and heavy rain to all parts.

The eye of the storm looks set to track to the north of Ireland but beneath the centre, severe winds will be felt right through Ireland. Met Éireann has weather warnings in place for the storm and has advised the public to keep in touch with the weather warnings through Saturday.

Met Éireann Saturday morning forecast on the eve of the storm says that it will be extremely windy and wet on Sunday as Storm Ciara tracks to the northwest of Ireland with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

"Severe and damaging gusts are likely, with strong to gale force west to southwest winds persisting through the day with strong gales along coasts and storm force winds along west and northwest coasts.

"Very wet to begin with thundery downpours leading to localised flooding. It will brighten up in the afternoon with sunshine developing but blustery showers will follow too. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 11 degrees," said the forecast.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner, the Met Office has also issued warnings. Their colour codings are different to the Irish forecaster's but the bulletins below give an indication of what we can expect in Ireland.

More details below weekend forecast.

The Met Éireann forecast issued at 9.34am on February 8 is as follows:

TODAY - SATURDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Warnings for high winds and very heavy rain have been issued for the weekend. Mostly dry to begin in the east and northeast with some sunshine, well scattered showers will occur elsewhere. During the afternoon, it will turn very wet across Munster, Connacht and Ulster with spot flooding, rainfall elsewhere will be well scattered. Southerly winds will strengthen and increase strong to gale force and gusty with severe gusts expected at times, strong gales will occur along Atlantic Coasts with storm force winds along west and northwest coasts. The rain will extend countrywide this evening with further localised flooding, especially across the western half of Ireland. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

TONIGHT

Further bands of heavy rain early tonight and again later in the night, with some heavy thundery bursts likely. Strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds will ease for a time but will strength again by morning. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest early on across the northwest.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Extremely windy and wet on Sunday as Storm Ciara tracks to the northwest of Ireland with an elevated risk of coastal flooding. Severe and damaging gusts are likely, with strong to gale force west to southwest winds persisting through the day with strong gales along coasts and storm force winds along west and northwest coasts. Very wet to begin with thundery downpours leading to localised flooding. It will brighten up in the afternoon with sunshine developing but blustery showers will follow too. Highest afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Blustery into the night-time hours with fresh to strong westerly winds, steering in a scattering of showers, some of which will turn wintry with the risk of thunder. Cold with frost and ice, mainly in sheltered spots, with some lying snow possible by morning. Overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Very cold and windy days with a significant wind chill factor. Very showery too, wintry at times, with hail, sleet and snow. Westerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Highs of only 3 and 7 degrees. Some frost and ice developing too, with overnight lows of -1 to 2 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold day but with lighter winds, at least for daylight hours. A frosty start with local falls of snow, mainly in the northwest. Overall dry with sunshine for the morning and afternoon, before a band of heavy rain spreads from the west later in the afternoon and evening, possibly falling as sleet for a time. Becoming windy again then too in strengthening southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Clear spells and showers following overnight, with frost and ice as winds ease down. Lows of -2 to + 2 degrees.

THURSDAY: A mix of sunshine and showers in mostly moderate, occasionally fresh northwest breezes. Feeling a little less cold with the highest temperature ranging a near-normal 6 to 9 or 10 degrees, best values for southern counties.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Milder but unsettled.