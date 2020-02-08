Met Eireann raises Storm Ciara warning to a nationwide Status Orange

Met Eireann has declared a Status Orange wind warning for all of Ireland ahead of Storm Ciara on Sunday.9

It says jStorm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.



The watning says a combination of Spring Tides and high seas as jwell as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

The alert is valid from 5am on Sunday to noon Sunday.

Other Status Orange and Status Yellow alerts are also in place.

A marine Status Red alert is in place but one of Met Eireann's Atlantic forecasting buoys is not working due to previous storm damage.