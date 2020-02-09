Cold clip from Canada set to bite Ireland according to Met Éireann forecast

Met Éireann has forecast colder blown all the way from chilly Canada is set to bring bitterly cold weather to Ireland.

In its latest commentary the forecaster said the weather is coming from North America.

"As Storm Ciara moves away today, colder air originating from Canada begins to feed down over Ireland.

"This will bring scattered wintry precipitation later tonight. The risk of snowfall increases during Monday and the risk will continue through Tuesday. While snow showers may develop anywhere they will occur chiefly in parts of the west and north, with some accumulations possible.

"The windy conditions that the country has experienced over the last few days will persist and coupled with the colder air it will feel bitterly cold, with significant wind chill.

The picture below shows regions of warm and cold airmasses. The warmer air is to the south of the country below the Polar Jet stream. The image shows the much colder air moving in over Ireland over the coming days.

Met Éireann has wind and snow warnings in operation www.met.ie/warnings