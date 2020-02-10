Tree down on road as snow blankets parts of Laois

Snow is blanketing parts of Laois this morning Monday February 10.

The south of the county is particularly affected as the entire country remains under two Status Yellow weather warnings for Snow and Ice, and for Wind. Read more here.

This photo was taken by Roisín Fleming in the Spink area, while underneath farmer Maurice Deegan took this gorgeous photo of his sheep in a snowy field in Wolfhill.

