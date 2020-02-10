Wintry conditions in Laois to be 'extremely hazardous, extremely slippy'

Winter is hitting Laois this week in spades, with a warning issued by Laois County Council today of hazardous conditions to come.

The local authority issued a statement on the recent flooding in Mountmellick and say more flood risk is coming.

"Flood risk in Mountmellick has now receded, however rainfall forecasts throughout the coming days may give rise to renewed flood risk in Mountmellick and the Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor river levels in the coming days and will provide public updates as appropriate," they have stated on their social media page.

The council’s Severe Weather Team has met on a number of occasions in recent days they said.

"Over the weekend the Council’s Roads and Fire & Emergency Services staff attended to fallen trees, implemented temporary traffic management measures and dealt with various flooding and flood risk issues throughout the County. In the case of flooding the main focus of attention has been in Mountmellick.

The Barrow river which flows through Portarlington is "an immediate, ongoing flood risk".

"Water levels on the River Barrow continue to rise and there is an immediate, ongoing flood risk along the River Barrow. Sand bags will be made available as appropriate and persons with individual flood defence measures should consider deployment.

They expect road closures.

"Inevitably some roads will require closure due to flooding and motorists are advised to obey diversionary signs and to not drive through floods. At the time of writing the following roads are closed due to the flooding/severe weather; 1. Bay Road, Mountmellick 2. Botley Lane, Portarlington" they stated on Monday afternoon February 10.

They warn of dangerous conditions up to this Wednesday February 12.

"Forecasts also indicate that the next couple of days (Monday through to Wednesday) will see a mixture of heavy showers interspersed with sub-zero degrees periods. This will most likely give rise to extremely hazardous driving conditions and also to extremely slippy conditions on footpaths etc. In affected areas, motorists are advised to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking, and pedestrians should take extreme care. Please bear this in mind, noting that the most treacherous slip risk may be just outside your front door".

They end by stating that further updates will be circulated as necessary.