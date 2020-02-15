Flooded road closed in Laois from Storm Dennis

A busy road in Laois has been declared impassable due to flooding as Storm Dennis makes its mark in Laois.

Laois County Council has confirmed this Saturday evening that the R433 Ballacolla to Grantstown road is impassable due to flooding.

Otherwise roads are suffering from spot surface flooding across the county with drivers urged to avoid them if possible.

Some trees were blown down earlier this Saturday.

A further update is due from the local authority at teatime this evening Saturday February 15.

The level of the River Owenass in Mountmellick is still well below flood height as of Saturday at 3pm.

On Friday February 14 the council gave the following flood advice on Storm Dennis.

"Taking account of Status Yellow Weather Warnings there is an ongoing flood risk in County Laois through to next week. Predicted rainfall, taken in conjunction with prevailing river levels, give rise to this flood risk. In the first instance flood risk largely relates to Mountmellick, Mountrath and to the usual flood hotspots throughout the county and focused on Saturday evening/night.

Sand bags and signage for road closures are already to hand and available from Laois County Council where required. Roads staff and Fire & Emergency crews are on standby to support flood management measures over the weekend.

Forecast winds also give rise to the possibility of fallen trees and these will be attended to in the normal way. For out of office hours severe weather assistance please contact 057 8664235. Where flooding requires road closures please use diversionary routes and do not drive through floods".