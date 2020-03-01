Met Éireann issues new snow and ice warning

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland.

"Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places," Met Eireann said in the warning issued on Sunday evening, March 1.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning," they added.

The warning is valid from midnight until 8am on Monday, March 2.

Snow/Ice Warning

Level: Yellow

For Ireland



Valid from 00:01 Mon, 02-Mar-2020

Valid until 08:00 Mon, 02-Mar-2020 pic.twitter.com/H8EpGqYB2V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2020

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days are available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/WnMJW7tZOz March 1, 2020

NATIONAL FORECAST

Issued at 4.35pm on March 1

SUNDAY 1ST MARCH

Showers will become well scattered and confined to western and northern counties early tonight, but some falls of sleet or snow are likely there overnight. Cold with widespread frost and icy patches with overnight lows of 0 to -2 degrees Celsius generally but a few degrees higher on Atlantic coasts. Winds will be moderate west to southwest, fresh on west coasts.

MONDAY 2ND MARCH

Cold on Monday, with a widespread frost and icy patches clearing during the morning. A bright day with sunny spells, but showers in the west of the country will become more widespread by afternoon. Some of the showers will be wintry with a risk of isolated thunderstorms and will turn to more prolonged rain, sleet and hill snow in northern parts during the evening. Blustery westerly winds and afternoon highs of just 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Cool and showery. The showers most frequent in the west, dry weather at times further east. Frost most nights. Becoming less cold and more unsettled towards next weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain, sleet or hill snow for a time early Monday night in parts of Ulster and north Leinster, clearing away and many places becoming dry with clear spells, but there will be scattered wintry showers in western and northwestern areas overnight. Blustery westerly winds and temperatures falling to around 0 or 1 degree Celsius with frost in places. Cloud will steadily increase from the southwest through the night with light rain or drizzle arriving in south Munster by dawn.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will begin mostly cloudy with patchy light rain quickly clearing from southern Munster through the morning. Showers in the west will push inland and become more widespread through the afternoon. Highs of 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Showers retreating to the west coast through the evening leading to a mostly dry and largely clear night. This will allow a widespread frost to form, with minimum temperatures of zero to minus 3 degrees, coldest in the east.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and showers, the showers most frequent in the west through the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Largely dry and clear on Wednesday night. Cold with lows of plus 1 to minus 3 degrees, again coldest in sheltered eastern parts.

THURSDAY: Largely dry early on Thursday, however there will be some patchy light rain or showers in the west. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees. Later in the day cloud will increase from the west with a band of rain reaching the west of the country by evening, in strengthening southwesterly winds. This rain will cross the country Thursday night. Less cold on Thursday night than previous nights with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving from the west later. Milder than of late with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

NEXT WEEKEND: Current indications suggest that next weekend will be unsettled with further periods of rain and windy at times.