Weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the week from Met Eireann is for it to turn cooler with low pressure becoming more dominant this week, resulting in generally more unsettled conditions with some rain at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it be a cool and bright day, with some scattered showers, mainly in the north and northwest at first, but a few will develop further south as the day progresses. Southern coastal counties will be cloudy and misty at first, with patchy rain and drizzle, clearing during the morning. Maximum temperature 11 to 15 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Any remaining showers will soon die out on Monday night and it will become dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in the near calm conditions. Lows of 1 to 5 degrees, dipping to 0 degrees locally where clear spells prevail.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for another cool and bright day, generally, with scattered showers. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and evening hours, with cloudier periods occurring during the afternoon. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in light and variable breezes. Showers will persist into Tuesday night, but there will be some dry and clear intervals too, especially early on. Cloud will, however, increase from the south overnight. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the east. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes developing.

A spell of rain is likely push in from the southwest on Wednesday morning, and although the timing and northward extent of this rain is still open to some uncertainty, Munster and south Leinster have a reasonable chance of seeing some appreciable amounts. Mostly cloudy conditions look likely to prevail elsewhere with patchier falls of rain and drizzle. Cool, with highs of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes. Mainly dry conditions prevailing in the northwest on Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle elsewhere. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees. Light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but mainly dry conditions prevailing in the northwest. Highs of 10 or 13 degrees. Light or moderate north to northeast breezes.

The current weather forecast for Friday and next weekend is for it to be somewhat milder but largely unsettled conditions signalled with showers or longer spells of rain moving up from the south or southwest.