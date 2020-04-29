Weather set to social distance - Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

A big break in the settled weather could contribute to the social distancing badly needed to contain the spread of Covid-19 over the May Bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann is forecasting changeable weather with rain and lower temperatures than recently.

"We can expect showery rainfall for the coming few days with another band of rain crossing the country on Sunday," says the farming forecast section of Met Éireann's website.

Met Éireann says Thursday will be a cool and showery day, with longer spells of rain affecting the east and northeast. Sunny spells will occur also though, these at their best later in the day in Atlantic counties. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in Leinster and east Ulster. Light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

It will be mainly dry and clear with showers confined to the west coast on Thursday night. Mist and fog patches will form in near calm conditions. Temperatures will range 3 to 6 degrees.

Friday will start dry and bright with sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop during the day. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Mostly clear on Friday night with showers confined to northwestern coasts. Cold with minima ranging 1 to 5 degrees. Patches of mist and fog too.

It will be mostly dry with just a few scattered showers on Saturday, mainly in the north. Cloud will increase during the day from the south. Rain spreading from the southwest overnight with minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Sunday is set to be wet. Cloud and rain, heavy at times, will push into the southeast early on Sunday morning and cross the country during the course of the day. The rain will clear the east coast overnight leaving mostly clear skies and just isolated showers along the west coast. Relatively mild with minima of 7 to 10 degrees.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here.

https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/LNmSJkkoQC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 29, 2020

Current indications are for high pressure to build from Monday bringing settled and dry weather for the start of next week. Any rain should clear the Northwest early on Monday morning bringing a dry day with some sunny spells in a light to variable Northeasterly breeze. Highest daytime temperatures of between 11 to 12 degrees, and lowest night time temperatures of between 4 to 9 Celsius.