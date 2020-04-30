Met Éireann weather forecast for the May Bank Holiday weekend

The weather outlook is mixed for the May Bank Holiday weekend, according to Met Éireann.

"Friday will start out bright with sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop during the day. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

"Friday night will be mostly clear with showers confined to northwestern coasts. Cold with minima ranging 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. Patches of mist and fog too," Met Éireann's latest forecast says.

"Mostly dry on Saturday with just a few scattered showers, mainly in the north, cloud increasing during the day from the south. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in light variable breezes. Rain spreading from the southwest overnight with minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 Celsius.

"A wetter day on Sunday as cloud and rain, heavy at times, pushes into the Southeast early on Sunday morning and crosses the country during the course of the day. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh Southerly winds. Rain clearing the east coast overnight Sunday leaving mostly clear skies and just isolated showers along the west coast. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

"Current indications are for high pressure to build from Monday bringing settled and dry weather for the start of next week. Any rain should clear the Northwest early on Monday morning bringing a dry day with some sunny spells in a light to variable Northeasterly breeze. Highest daytime temperatures of between 11 to 12 degrees, and lowest night time temperatures of between 4 to 9 Celsius."