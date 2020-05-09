Dramatic lightning in Laois skies as Met Eireann extends thunderstorm warning
Lightning in the sky over The Swan in Laois which was captured on camera superbly by Seamus Rowan
Met Eireann has updated its weather alert for thunderstorms and lighting.
Just Laois and Kilkenny are covered by the Status Yellow alert which at one stage on Saturday covered half of Ireland.
The warning is valid until midnight Saturday.
Thunder and heavy rain was accompanied by dramatic lighting over Ireland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on