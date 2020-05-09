Dramatic lightning in Laois skies as Met Eireann extends thunderstorm warning 

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Dramatic lightning in Laois skies as Met Eireann extends thunderstorm warning 

Lightning in the sky over The Swan in Laois which was captured on camera superbly by Seamus Rowan

Met Eireann has updated its weather alert for thunderstorms and lighting.

Just Laois and Kilkenny are covered by the Status Yellow alert which at one stage on Saturday covered half of Ireland.

The warning is valid until midnight Saturday.

Thunder and heavy rain was accompanied by dramatic lighting over Ireland.

 