'Hold on to your hat and trampoline,' windy weather expected to last into the weekend

"Hold on to your hat and trampoline," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly with the windy weather expected to last into the weekend.

According to www.carloweather.com, Saturday will also be very windy with some showers and temperatures up to 16C.

However, Sunday looks mainly dry with lighter winds and sunny spells and temperatures up to 20C.

Unseasonably windy weather was forecasted to affect the country from Thursday evening onwards.

Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items, Met Éireann said.

A Status Yellow advisory warning for all of Ireland is valid from 5pm on Thursday to 5pm on Saturday.