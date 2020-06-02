'I hope you didn’t change to the summer duvet,' says forecaster as temps to plummet

"I hope you didn’t change to the summer duvet," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as temperatures are expected to plummet in the coming days.

According to the www.carlowweather.com weatherman, "Wednesday will be a shock to the system as windchill drops back to 10C to 15C in strong breeze as a plunge of cold air moves down from the North".

Wednesday will mark the beginning of "a much cooler spell of weather for a few days at least".

He said: "Thursday and Friday will continue much cooler with temps struggling to get above 17C and feeling less in wind, some light passing showers."

Alan added: "The longer range forecast total rainfall amounts make for worrying viewing though. [Monday] was the last day of the meteorological season of spring and it will be one that goes down in the history books for been so dry.

"With little rain expected for the first week of summer we are heading into a serious drought if rain doesn’t come soon!"