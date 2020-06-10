Rain to fall on hard 'desert pavement' warns Met Eireann in weather forecast

Rain water may hit a ground that is like a "desert pavement" in the coming days because the drought has made the ground so hard.

With farmers praying for rain and drinking water supplies low Met Éireann says the forecast rain could hit a hard dry barrier.

“There is rainfall in the forecast most days for the week ahead and this will provide some relief. There is the potential for some quite heavy localised falls, and this may help substantially, especially in the southeast from Wednesday, although the ground has limited ability to absorb moisture at the moment due to the hardening of the surface from drought, the 'desert pavement' effect," said its farm forecast.

Met Éireann forecasts soils to have a 30 to 60mm Soil moisture deficit this time next week.