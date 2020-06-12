Weekend weather: Sticky, muggy and thundery conditions in the forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a weekend of muggy humid weather with some thundery showers likely which some weather watchers expect could be spectacular.

Met Éireann says the national outlook is for warm and humid conditions with slow-moving thundery showers, leading to spot flooding. Sunday could see the worst of the showers over the weekend but Met Éireann expects easter counties to get hit early next week.

The forecaster has not issued any weather warnings at this point but it did issue alerts in May when spectacular thunder and lightning storms were witnessed around Ireland.

Saturday is likely to be rather cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of rain in the west and north gradually clearing. It says brighter conditions will spread from the south and southeast with sunny spells and scattered showers developing through the afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in Munster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Whilst many areas will be dry on Saturday night, Met Éireann also expects some heavy showers to persist across the southern counties. The night will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Misty in parts too, with just light northeasterly breezes.

Sunday is also likely to be warm and humid with mixture of sunshine and slow-moving heavy showers. Met Éireann expects "prolonged thundery downpours" especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.

Highest temperatures will be between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius, in mostly light westerly breezes. Humid overnight with further showers or longer spells of thundery rain, mainly across the north and west. Calm with some mist setting in. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

The warm and humid conditions will prevail early next week.

Met Éireann expects Monday to be a warm and humid day with hazy sunshine and scattered heavy thundery showers - Atlantic counties will again be most at risk. Highest temperatures 17 to 22 degrees Celsius with light, variable breezes. Generally dry, calm and locally misty overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday is set to be another rather warm and humid day with sunshine and scattered heavy thundery showers. However, the eastern half of the country will be most at risk this time. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, with just light variable breezes.

As for the impact on the drought and water shortages, Met Éireann's farming weather forecasters say above-average rainfall is likely.

"Over the past seven days, rainfall amounts were below normal in most parts of Ireland, ranging from about 20 to 60% in the midlands and west. In eastern counties and near Malin Head totals were a bit higher with between around 80 and 130 % of average.

"With mixed weather on the cards and some heavy/thundery downpours expected in the next few days, rainfall totals are expected to average out above normal in most areas over the coming week," it said.

However, the forecaster expects soil moisture deficits to remain relatively high in most parts of the country but expects some improvement in many areas by this time next week.