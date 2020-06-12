Met Éireann puts Ireland on alert for thunder and floods
Long downpours on the cards
Branch lightning in the sky over The Swan in Laois which was captured on camera superbly by Seamus Rowan in May
Met Éireann has warned that long thundery downpours of rain and flooding.
The forecaster raised the alert in a weather advisory issued on Friday.
It warns of :"Prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mainly in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening.
"Becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening," said the advisory issued at 7pm on Friday.
A weather warning has not been issued but a band rain in a warm weather front is moving up from the Bay of Biscay.
Below is the latest cloud and rainfall forecast up to Sunday afternoon, courtesy of our HARMONIE high resolution model.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2020
Further forecast data can be found on our website
We have issued the below weather advisory for the weekend.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2020
More info here:
