Met Eireann issues thunderstorm weather warning for Laois

Met Eireann has issued a thunder warning for the majority of the country for today.

The Status Yellow warning was issued at 11.12am covers Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Eireann is warning of thunderstorms will develop today with torrential downpours in some areas bringing a risk of hail and localised flooding. The warning is in place from midday until 11pm tonight.

Valid: 12:00 Sunday 14/06/2020 to 23:00 Sunday 14/06/2020

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Thunderstorms Warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry

Thunderstorms are expected to form over parts of Northern Ireland this afternoon. That warning is in place from 1pm to 9pm.