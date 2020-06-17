WARNING: Met Eireann issues status yellow rainfall warning for today

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan until 2pm today.

The warning was issued at 7am this morning (Wednesday, June 17) and will last until 2pm with Met Eireann warning of "further heavy downpours moving westwards with spot flooding."

The forecast for today is mostly cloudy and misty with heavy and possibly thundery downpours in the east but lots of dry weather elsewhere. Bright or sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, mainly in the east and south but further showers or thunderstorms will occur.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler in coastal parts of the west and north. Winds mostly light, northerly or variable in direction.