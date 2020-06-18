Weather Alert: Isolated downpours and thunderstorms for Laois and Leinster
A weather chart showing intense rain over Leinster
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning for Kildare and the rest of Leinster for all day Thursday until 3am tomorrow [Friday] morning.
Forecasters said: "heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in places during this period".
Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 0700 Saturday. pic.twitter.com/coS024JDGB— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2020
Met Eireann added: "While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
"A more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later on Thursday."
The warning is valid until 3am on Friday June 19.
The Rainfall Warning also applies to Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.
