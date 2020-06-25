IT'S BOILING FOR RAIN Met Éireann charts shows scorcher in Portlaoise but WARNS 'the heat will spark thunderstorms'

Temperatures could peak at 30 degrees in Portlaoise today while the average for Laois will be steady at the high 20s in what could be a freaky day of weather around Ireland.

Met Éireann's website shows temperatures in the county town hitting 30 degrees Celcius between 3pm and 4pm. Elsewhere around Laois and the midlands temperatures will reach 27 degrees. However, the hot weather could be quickly blown away but thunderstorms forecast for all of Ireland. Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning.

Today will be dry and warm with temperatures generally between 22 and 25 degrees and reaching as high as 28 degrees in Leinster and Ulster. The heat will spark the risk of thunderstorms later in the day. pic.twitter.com/9uf7iRZLZY June 25, 2020

More below chart from Met Éireann's website.

Met Éireann forecast issued at 11.50 am on Wednesday, June 25.

THURSDAY

Very warm and humid today, with hazy sunshine, but scattered heavy, thundery showers will develop later this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and spot flooding. Maximum temperatures 22 to 26 Celsius generally, but up to a few degrees higher in parts of Ulster and Leinster. Winds will be light, northerly or variable in direction. The Solar UV Index will be high to very high today.

Thursday night will be very mild and humid, with further scattered heavy and thundery downpours and with a continuing risk of hail and spot flooding. The risk of thunderstorms is greatest in Ulster and Connacht, but becoming mostly dry elsewhere by morning. Minimum temperatures 11 to 15 degrees generally, but a little higher in parts of the east and northeast. In calm conditions, patches of mist and fog will develop.

FRIDAY

Friday, will be mostly dry at first, with sunny spells, but there will still be some scattered showers, mainly in the northwest and north, some possibly heavy and thundery. More persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the early afternoon, extending gradually northeastwards across the country later in the afternoon and evening. It will be quite warm and humid in Ulster and Leinster, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 Celsius, but turning cooler and fresher in most of Connacht and Munster, with highest values of 15 to 19 Celsius. Winds will be light to moderate, mainly from a southwesterly direction.

The outlook for Friday night is for clear spells with further showers. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with light to moderate south or southeast winds.

WEEKEND WEATHER DETAILS BELOW TWEET

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/fARucRpVzE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 25, 2020

Saturday will start out with sunny spells and isolated showers, the showers quickly becoming widespread, heavy and frequent. A freshening southwest wind will develop and temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees at best, highest in the southeast. Overnight lowest temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees and showers will continue through the night.

Sunday will see further showers although they will become somewhat less frequent as the day goes on. Winds continue moderate to fresh southwesterly and temperatures will fall a little further.

Monday will see a good deal of dry weather, particularly in the east and south with showers becoming mostly confined to western and northern areas. Temperatures will be on the low side for the time of year and winds will continue moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Current indications suggest the unsettled spell with rain or showers along with westerly winds will continue into the early days of next week.