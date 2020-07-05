Met Éireann Status Yellow warning in place for much of the country

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for much of the country ahead of what Met Éireann forecasts will be another unsettled and unseasonal week of weather.

Met Éireann's wind warning covers for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

It is in force through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur.

The warning is in place since 11am and remains in place until 6pm.

A national weather advisory is also in place until Sunday evening.

Below is the latest cloud and rainfall forecast up to Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of our HARMONIE high resolution model.



Further forecast data and weather info can be found on our website https://t.co/e0QpncNkig and our Android and IOS apps. pic.twitter.com/KbrkHgyFH3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 5, 2020

The National forecast issued at 11.30am on July 5.

SUNDAY 5TH JULY

It will be windy this afternoon with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northern half of the country, with a chance of some thundery downpours. Cooler and fresher than recent days with highs of 13 to 17 degrees. Fresh to strong westerly winds will be gusty at times, especially around showers and will occasionally reach gale force on western coasts.

Showers becoming isolated tonight and mostly confined to Ulster, north Connacht and along Atlantic coasts, with mainly dry and clear conditions elsewhere. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees. Gusty west to northwest winds will gradually moderate.

MONDAY 6TH JULY

Isolated showers will continue in Ulster and near some Atlantic Coasts tomorrow, but it will be mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 16 degrees in the north and west to 17 or 18 degrees in the east and south, in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Most areas will be dry on Monday night with clear spells at first and just a few light showers near western and northwestern coasts. Cloud will thicken from the Atlantic later in the night with outbreaks of rain pushing into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees, in light westerly breezes.

Tuesday: Generally cloudy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread by the afternoon. However it does look like the rain will become patchier by the evening, with parts of north Ulster becoming dry. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes. Becoming mainly dry on Tuesday night with just some patchy light rain in southern areas. Clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lows of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate westerly winds veering northerly and easing.

Wednesday: Current indications are for a lot of dry weather over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster with sunny spells. Cloudier further south with outbreaks of rain. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees generally, in light variable breezes. Rain continuing in southern counties overnight but dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light breezes.

Further Outlook: There is significant uncertainty in the further outlook at this stage, but the overall pattern appears to maintain a changeable Atlantic regime.