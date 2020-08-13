Met Éireann Status Yellow thunder warning for counties up to Laois, Offaly border

THUNDERSTORMS will likely develop this afternoon and evening in south west Ireland right up to the Laois and Offaly borders.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow thunder warning now in place.

It covers the whole of Munster up as far as Tipperary bordering Laois and Offaly and is valid from 3pm to midnight this Thursday August 13.

"Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Due to the localised nature of thunderstorm activity some areas will escape completely, but areas impacted will see torrential downpours with possible hail, leading to some spot flooding," the national forecasters say.

The warning was issued at 11am.