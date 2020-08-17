"May result in unsafe conditions" Met Eireann issues six-day weather alert

As if things weren't bad enough, there is some grim news on the weather front this evening!

A Weather Advisory alert from Met Eireann is warning of wet and windy weather between today and Saturday.

The forecaster usually issues a Weather Advisory a number of days in advance of extreme weather conditions which may require Weather Warnings to be issued later.

The Advisory is valid from 12 noon on Monday until 6pm on Saturday.

The forecaster said: "Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings.

"Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas."