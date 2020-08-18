Met Eireann issues Status Yellow wind warning covering Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Wind weather warning for all of Ireland this week.

"It will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption.

"Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding."

The warning is valid from 9pm Wednesday night August 19 until midnight on Thursday.

There is also a Weather Advisory in place until 9pm on Friday night, for rain and wind.

"Weather Advisory for Ireland.Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely. Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding."